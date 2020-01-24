On a relatively quiet release night, Megan Thee Stallion enjoyed likely the largest spotlight in the land of hip-hop through the arrival of her new single "B.I.T.C.H." The Houston-bred rapper has been teasing the new track for the last week, dropping teasers, snippets and everything in between. Now that the record is officially out, Meg wants to know how the fans are liking it. Is it on par with the older material that caused her to break out in the first place?Does it have people amped up for the eventual release of Suga? Megan Thee Stallion has some questions for her audience and she's getting their attention one way she knows how.

The H-Town Hottie has tremendous levels of sex appeal, using her curves and her incomparable twerking ability to drop jaws and turn heads, keeping the attention on her at all times. After sleeping off the initial adrenaline rush from her new single release, Megan Thee Stallion woke up, cuddled her puppy, and asked everyone what their favorite bar is on "B.I.T.C.H." She did so by carrying 4oe in her arms before slowly turning around and giving the fiends a show. Moving her booty in slow motion, the rapper put on a light twerking display, not giving her knees that much of a workout but giving things enough of a bounce where she could still come across as sexy.

Let us know in the comments which lyric is your favorite from the new record.