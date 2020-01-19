The Neptunes are one of the most legendary production duos of all time. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo crafted some of the most addicting beats of the 2000s, such as Jay-Z's "Allure" and "Excuse Me Miss," Clipse's "Mr. Me Too" and "Whens The Last Time," Busta Rhymes' "What It Is Right Now," Nelly's "Hot In Herre," Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Got Your Money," Mystikal's "Shake Ya Ass," Snoop Dogg's "Drop It Like It's Hot," and many more. The Neptunes helped define hip-hop production and now, they are back in the studio.

The duo sat down with CBS to talk about their recent nomination into the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame, and also blessed fans with a sneak peak at an upcoming collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The clip shows The Neptunes in Miami’s Criteria Studios working on a cut for the young superstar rapper.

The duo also gave their first interview together in years, and they highlight their plans for music going forward. When asked what each of the two bring to the table, Pharrell is quick to call Chad a "genius" and a "savant," while Chad just throws the compliments back towards his collaborative partner. Check out the full interview below.