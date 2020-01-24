Megan Thee Stallion Samples Tupac For Boastful "B.I.T.C.H" Single

To call Megan Thee Stallion's 2019 a productive year is an understatement. The Houston rapper released her Fever mixtape in May and took over the sunny months with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign after sharing her"Hot Girl Summer" hit. Megan's collaborations have proved to be successful, including "Cash $h*t" with DaBaby, "All Dat" with ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, and "Diamonds" with Normani.

As she prepares for her official debut studio album Suga, Thee Stallion drops off her first solo single of the year titled "B.I.T.C.H" The 24-year-old has been teasing the track for a short while with Instagram clips that include her friends twerking in bikinis as she rapped the lyrics and Megan posing in her Beyoncé-gifted Ivy Park x Adidas 'fit as she shares a snippet of the track.

On "B.I.T.C.H" you can find Megan doing what Megan does best as she boasts her boss-like attitude. The beat samples Tupac Shakur's "Ratha Be Ya N*gga" from the late rapper's 1996 fourth studio album All Eyez on Me. Give Megan Thee Stallion's "B.I.T.C.H" a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Why you wanna play with me? You know I'm undefeated

A real hot girl know how to keep a n*gga heated

You say you want respect, well treat me how you wanna be treated

You told me, "Keep it real," but you don't practice what you preachin'

You want me to blow your phone up and come a lookin' for you until I find ya

You really want me to whoop the ho that you f*ckin' with if I find her