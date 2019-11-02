Most people recognize Carl Crawford because of his Major League Baseball career that ended back in 2016 after he retired following being released from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 38-year-old is also known as the ex-fiancé of Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and the father of their son, Carl Leo Crawford. However, in music circles, the 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO's name is tied to Megan Thee Stallion as the professional sports player shifted careers to the music industry and helped the rapper's rise in the charts.



The Houston native recently caught up with Off The Porch to talk about working with Megan, discovering the leader of the Hotties, and how he was just as surprised as everyone else that she signed a deal with Roc Nation. Carl said that he saw Megan online and immediately started to look into how he could sign her. "It was rawness, something different. Her sound was unique," Carl explained. "In Houston, we never had a rapper embrace sexuality like she did. Most of the girls in Houston, they want to rap like the dudes. That was the first time I saw a girl from Houston dancing and rapping."

At the end of 2018, 300 Entertainment signed Megan to a record deal that allowed her to keep ownership. Even though Carl helped get her the deal she wanted, he says he wasn't kept in the loop about Megan's Roc Nation management contract. "For whatever reason I wasn't kept in tuned about it," he said, adding "It doesn't affect me as a label at all. She's still signed to us. She's able to have a manager to do stuff with her and stuff like that. It's no big deal. She's still signed to 1501 so I just deal with that part." Check out Carl's full interview as he talks about his relationship with Megan, J. Prince, and more below.