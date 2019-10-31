Megan Thee Stallion is the hottest thing in music right now. The H-Town Hottie has been dominating this year, completely taking over the industry and becoming a major force to be reckoned with. To celebrate everybody's favorite day in October, the superstar rapper hosted a special event in Los Angeles last night for all of her bad girls, inviting everyone to spend Hottieween with her at an exclusive party. Tonight, she brings the fun to Atlanta but before she hops on a jet to Georgia, we need to take a moment to celebrate her costume from last night with Jordyn Woods.



John Parra/Getty Images

After falling out with Kylie Jenner this year, Woods was in need of a new famous friend and she found solace in Megan Thee Stallion, morphing into the Hot Girl she always was on the inside. At Hottieween, the two entertainers dressed to impress in their Mortal Kombat attire, taking a page out of Wiz Khalifa's playbook. It seems as though the release of the new MK video game has got fans of the series wanting to reimagine their favorite fighters with it being a popular costume worldwide this year on Halloween. Of course though, Meg and Jordyn had to sexify it up though.

Wearing skin-tight fits that showed off their bodies and their curves, the two women set off the strongest thirst trap of the night, turning tons of heads and getting the Hotties thinking for next year.