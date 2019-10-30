In a recently-released video segment for Vogue, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she's a horror film fanatic. She shouted out The Human Centipede, arguing we needed that disturbing movie "for the culture." She also teased that she was working on a horror script of her own. Luckily, we didn't have to wait too long to see her ambition materialize.

On Tuesday night, we received the first episode of her spooky web series, Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in Hottieween. Meg plays a private investigator, who causes air horns to go off every time she announces her name and profession. Dave East also stars in the series and you get a bad feeling about his character, Archimedes, from the jump. Part of the "Love Bites" episode takes place in a nightclub booth ominously filled with Fuccbois, as Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" plays in the background.

Meg came up with the concept for the show, but it was directed by Teyana Taylor, and created and written by The Aunties Productions. According to their Instagram page, The Aunties are "a group of talented women creating dope visuals!." They are also responsible for T.I.'s latest short film for his songs, "You" and "Be There," which was also directed by Taylor.

Watch the first episode of Hottieween below. The name of the show will also serve as the name of the Halloween parties that Meg will be hosting in LA and Atlanta, on Wednesday (30) and Thursday (31) respectively.