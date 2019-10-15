If there's one artist who loves to connect with her fans it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper treats her growing fanbase of Hotties as if they're all close friends, and during her concerts, she makes sure that they feel as included in her shows as possible. We've watched as other artists keep fans at a distance or square up when people get a little too comfortable, but Megan does her best to maintain a fun vibe when she's on stage, even if one of her fans gets a bit aggressive.

During a recent show, Megan invited a handful of fans to the stage while she performed her Juicy J collaboration, "Simon Says." The Fever track is a dance favorite, and while she was pulling off her signature drop-it-low twerk move, a fan attempted to position himself strategically under the rapper's backside on the floor. Security quickly grabbed him by the arm to slide him away, but he stayed on the ground and continued to thrust his pelvis in the air.

While many others would rush someone like this off of the stage, Megan decided to go a different route. Instead, she motioned for security to take a step back while she gave the fan what he wanted. The interaction was brief, and once Megan was finished with him, he grabbed another woman and began grinding on her. By the look of the video, she wasn't as enthusiastic about his moves. Check out Megan and her Hotties below.