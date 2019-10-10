Instagram celebrity Brittany Renner's infamous moment with Megan Thee Stallion is once again the topic of conversation. Recently, Brittany was backstage at the Rolling Loud concert where she was snagging interviews with some of our favorite artists. She was excited when Megan stopped to speak with her, and she opened the conversation by saying, "The motherf*ckin' scallywag is in the motherf*ckin' building." Throughout the brief exchange, Brittany also referred to the rapper as "b*tch," a word that she used affectionately and not as an insult.

While critics thought it was unprofessional of Brittany to use such language, her fans noted that Brittany's display was all a part of her persona. The interaction was brought up on this week's episode of State of the Culture where Remy Ma shared that she wasn't bothered by the word "b*tch," but "scallywag" gave her pause.

"But, so look. Y'all know I'm mad literal, so I looked up the word scallywag," Remy said while laughing. "She kinda might've been right by calling her a scallywag...The definition of scallywag, it was saying something like someone who does bad things, or they do bad actions, but they're praised for it. They're known...it's a good thing. So, I'm like, Megan, she be talkin' that sh*t. Sh*ttin' on n*ggas, violatin' them or whatever, and that's why she's like, championed for that."

Although Remy's comments were made in jest, fans took to social media to air out their displeasure. Meanwhile, Dictionary.com defines "scallywag" as "a person who behaves badly but in an amusingly mischievous rather than harmful way; a rascal." Check out the State of the Culture moment, Brittany's clip, and a few reactions below.