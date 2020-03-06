Megan Thee Stallion & Gunna Urge You To "Stop Playing"

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion totally took over the world last year and, today, she unveils her brand-new alter ego on the freshly-released project SUGA. Expanding on her already-exciting queendom of characters that we know and love, Hot Girl Meg (Fever) and Tina Snow are joined by Suga, who preaches messages of self-love, independence, and more. In addition to the new project, Stalli released a music video for the highly-successful "B.I.T.C.H." but it didn't come easy for her.

The rapper has been fighting hard against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment as they worked to block the release of any new music. Megan Thee Stallion ended up winning the battle, but that doesn't mean she won't experience similar roadblocks in the future. Still, she's decided to take this challenge head-on, continuing her historic rise to the top of the rap game.

Showcasing a more melodic side to her swag, SUGA is less bad bitch-friendly than Fever was, but it still carries much of the same appeal -- just for different reasons. On tracks like "Stop Playing" with Gunna, Suga is spitting within many of the same themes as she did last year, but she approaches them with a calmer demeanour. That doesn't mean she's missing any steez though.

What do you think of this new direction for Meg?

Quotable Lyrics:

Way too lit, watch my drip

When I take that sip, n***as know I ain't playin'

I'm from the H, excuse my slang

I'm comin' down, know what I'm sayin'?

I really be workin', bought me a Birkin

I bet if I post it, them bitches gon' hate

Sayin' you happy and knowin' you hatin'

Don't congratulate me, you bitches is fake