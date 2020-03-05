When the clock strikes midnight, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be adding a new piece to her discography, releasing her long-awaited debut studio album SUGA, but the project is wrapped in controversy. For the last week, the 25-year-old Texan has been fighting against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford, after they reportedly attempted to block her from releasing any new music. The court has denied Crawford's go at halting the album drop, leaving Megan in the clear to bless her fans. Addressing the drama, she took to Instagram today to air out the label and what they're doing to her.

"FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC," wrote Megan Thee Stallion in relation to the dispute she is currently having with her label. "I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of 'SUGA.'"



Stalli went on to explain that she will keep standing up for herself, also planning on defending the name of Jay-Z and anybody else that was unfairly mentioned in the legal process.

"I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY," she added. "Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights."

Earlier on Thursday (March 5), J. Prince responded to the court case by criticizing Megan Thee Stallion, telling her that her deal was fair and that he will be siding with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

