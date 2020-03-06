Megan Thee Stallion Introduces "Suga" Ft. Kehlani & Gunna

Fans have been anticipating Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album, and they're just going to have to keep on waiting. The Houston Hottie has been the center of attention over the last few days after she called out her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, for allegedly refusing to allow her to release new music. What followed has been a back and forth of accusatory remarks and discontent from both sides, but Megan Thee Stallion scored a victory in court after it was ruled that she could drop new tunes whenever she wanted. So, she's given the world her latest EP, Suga.

Megan has teased Suga for some time now, but fans thought that she would be finally sharing her debut. "In the [midst] of all this, I was in the process of creating my album," Megan told Angie Martinez. "This is not even my album. This is what I had to put out right now so my fans can have music from me... I was literally putting together an album that was longer. These are songs that I started to record that were gonna make the album but I'm not done recording my album. I have a lot of experiences that I'm going through still, places I'm visiting. I'm just catching different vibes." Check out Megan Thee Stallion's Suga and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Ain't No Equal

2. Savage

3. aptain Hook

4. Hit My Phone ft. Kehlani

5. B.I.T.C.H.

6. Rich

7. Stop Playing ft. Gunna

8. Crying in the Car

9. What I Need