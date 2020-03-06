Megan Thee Stallion Gets Wet & Sexy In "B.I.T.C.H" Visual

Megan Thee Stallion continues her "Suga" domination by releasing the music video to the EP's lead single "B.I.T.C.H."

Tina Snow drops off some advice for Suga in the visual to Megan Thee Stallion's single "B.I.T.C.H." On Friday (March 6), Megan Thee Stallion delivered her nine-track EP Suga, a project that was nearly curved due to behind-the-scenes issues. The rapper has been entangled in a bit of legal drama with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, and this week their disagreements made their way to social media.

After a court ruling stated that Megan retains the right to release her music whenever she likes, the Houston rapper moved forward with sharing Suga. In the visual to her lead single from the project, Megan Thee Stallion's alter egos meet face-to-face. Eif Rivera directed the sexy music video for "B.I.T.C.H," a track that samples Tupac Shakur's "Ratha Be Your N*gga." Watch Megan Thee Stallion show some skin above and stream Suga here.