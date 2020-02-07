Meek Mill Reveals If He Wants A Boy Or Girl

At the top of the year, Meek Mill linked with DJ Khaled and Future for a jet ski trip in Miami and was heard yelling, "It's new baby on the way, baby!" From there the speculations started pouring in and proved to be correct since Meek had indeed impregnated designer and founder of the Milano di Rouge brand, Milan Harris.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

While it's been clear for a while that Meek's expecting another child, he only recently confirmed it when he found himself in a heated Twitter feud with his ex, Nicki Minaj. "My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit," he wrote. While the beef has now been settled, the "All Eyes On You" rapper has come through with a new tweet updating fans on the preferred gender of his baby.

"I want a girl ððððð" he said in response to a fan's inquiry.

After Meek and Nicki fired shots at each other on Twitter, Minaj revealed that she regretted the whole ordeal. “I took some time recently to just fuckin’ take time away," she said. "I was reflecting—I was looking at the things I did and my energy to it and I couldn’t believe it. I was just like, ‘What the hell.’ Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say. If I had to, I would’ve redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth.”