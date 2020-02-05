In the midst of this heated social media back-and-forth we're experiencing between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, some good news was confirmed by the Philadelphia rapper regarding rumors we've been hearing about for months. For the last year, Meek Mill has been linked to fashion designer Milan Harris, of Milano di Rouge, but the rapper never cared to justify the terms of their relationship. When she got pregnant a few months back, speculation grew even more rampant with fans assuming Meek was the father. Again, he didn't address the topic but still, we were seeing them around each other far too often for it not to be a thing. Finally, confirmation has been granted with the "Dreams & Nightmares" star dropping some knowledge in the middle of his rant against Nicki Minaj.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The most scathing headlines coming out of this beef have to do with the accusations Nicki is making against Meek, claiming that he beat up his sister and filmed the entire thing. Another has to do with Meek bringing up Minaj's defense of her brother, who was just sentenced in a child rape case. On the positive end of things, Mill finally claimed Milan Harris as his girl, explaining that she's the reason why he's no longer entertaining this feud.

"My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit," wrote the rapper on Twitter.

Milan Harris announced her pregnancy late last year and now, we've got official word that Meek is the father. Congratulations to them!