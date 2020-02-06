Everyone is surely aware of the heat that was being served on Twitter yesterday when exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill fired shots at each other. The whole ordeal happened after Meek and Nicki's man Kenneth Petty got into an argument at an LA Store, leading them to vent their frustrations on Twitter. Some serious accusations were hurled at Nicki when Meek brought up the rapper's brother who's in prison for molesting his step-daughter. "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women," he wrote. "Talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t."



Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

While things have surely settled down, we think it's safe to say Nicki will be holding off on sending any more tweets since she revealed that she regrets ever getting involved. Nicki was interviewed by her manager, Irving Azoff, at a Pollstar Live! event at The Beverly Hilton just yesterday and opened up about the whole ordeal.

“I took some time recently to just fuckin’ take time away," she said of her hiatus. "I was reflecting—I was looking at the things I did and my energy to it and I couldn’t believe it. I was just like, ‘What the hell.’ Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say. If I had to, I would’ve redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth.”

She added: “Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I'm like, why the fuck did I? Every single time. But it's a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir.”

Watch at the two-minute mark below.