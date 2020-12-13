Things got heated last night on Clubhouse when Akademiks joined the chat. As the bubbling social media platform has grown in buzz due to its exclusivity, it is still the Internet and people will leak conversations. The heated debate involving Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Guapdad 4000, and plenty of others joined the room where Akademiks pretty much got a tongue lashing, specifically from the Philly rapper.

Akademiks held his own throughout the conversation but it seems that ultimately, Meek is happy that the conversation was had. "I apologize if I cut anybody off I be having my heart in shit too much... if you was there you know it was a great start for communication in hip hop! The way 21 handled it inspired me and was a good highlight," he tweeted shortly after the Clubhouse chat ended.

But, as the hours went by, Meek Mill expressed that he wasn't happy that the conversation leaked. Like most things on the Internet, nothing is necessarily kept in private and the numerous recordings of Meek's conversation with Ak surfaced onto the Internet. Unfortunately, this is probably what will keep him off of the platform in the future.

"We been on club house for months being personal with supporters... learning getting game... learning about women’s feelings ... giving game..talking biz etc ... no recordings start to hit the internet until yesterday ... certain shit just always ruin the “wave”," he tweeted. He added, "I appreciated the convo all in all."

It seems that at the end of the day, it seems that the one thing Meek and Ak could agree on was the way 21 Savage handled the situation. "21 savage one of the realest n***as in hip hop... he can call a n***a on their bullshit but still fw then & accept them 4 what they r.. if anybody ever seen the convo we had .. we talked privately the same exact way. I appreciate a n***a being himself no matter who in the room," he tweeted.

What do you think of Meek Mill and Akademiks' exchange last night? Sound off in the comments.