Triller became the new app to preview new music but you can often find these videos on Instagram or Twitter. Rappers have shared snippets of their new tracks while using the DIY music video making app. Artists like Chance The Rapper, Queen Key, and many more began using it earlier in the year but more and more rappers are catching on. Lil Baby, for instance, teased his single, "Woah" on the Triller app and now, it looks like he has inspired a few of his fellow rappers to do the same.

Meek Mill is now on the Triller app where you can catch him doing some rich sh*t. The rapper, draped in a fur coat, announced that he'd join the app while hitting a few dance moves to Lil Baby's new song, although he adamantly denied that he did it at the Atlanta rapper's request. "I’m learning this shit no bap," he said, adding, "and no @lilbaby_1 did not ask me to post this." Meek did admit that his dance moves did need a bit of work, writing, " I gotta get my moves back."

"Woah" is presumably the first single off of Lil Baby's highly anticipated forthcoming project. The rapper has been relatively quiet this year with the exception of a few features and his appearance on the Quality Control compilation.