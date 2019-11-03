Lil Baby is hopping on the new trend of promoting songs via self-recorded Triller videos. DaBaby made a pretty iconic one when he danced along to "VIBEZ" before the release of his latest album, KIRK. Lil Baby has now made use of the same format by filming a D.I.Y. music video to tease his forthcoming single, "Woah".

The video the Atlanta rapper posted on Instagram jumps between him fittingly hitting The Woah with bands in hand, giving a lively performance at Southern University (a show that she played for free after having previously cancelled it), and his homies luxuriating on a private jet. Lil Baby having such large stacks of cash accessible to wave around shouldn't come as a surprise, since Meek Mill exposed him last week for performing with $100K in his pockets.

Lil Baby is evidently excited to drop this one because his caption reads, "MY TURN !! This Shit Go Be So Turnt !!". While he consistently drops heat, his biggest song to date remains the Drake-assisted "Yes Indeed", but "Woah" sounds catchy enough to attain hit status. He tweeted on Tuesday (October 26) that "Woah" will be arriving next week, so cross your fingers that things stay on schedule and we get to dance to it (while holding less money) shortly.