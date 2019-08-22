It looks like Lil Baby is readying a new album for us soon. The ATL rapper took to his twitter today to quietly announce that a “new album is on the way.”

Unfortunately he didn’t reveal any details on the project like what’ll be called or when we’ll get it, but from what he told us earlier this month, the album should almost be done. “Thanks To Y’all !! My Album Almost Here ‼️,” Baby said a few weeks ago hinting at its completion.

Lil Baby’s upcoming album will serve as his 3rd project in the past year, following up Drip Harder and Street Gossip. We’ll continue to keep you posted on all the details moving forward.

In other news, Lil Baby was just featured on an upcoming snippet from Young Thug’s Super Slimey 2 project, which you can listen to right here if you missed it earlier this week. Look for that single to be on the way as well as his video for "Out The Mud" with Future.