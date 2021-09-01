Meek Mill Drops "Blue Notes 2" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert

It looks like those street bike sessions weren't for nothing. In early July, City Girls star JT joked about being upset with boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert who opted to stay out all night riding around on street bikes with Meek Mill rather than come home. She later clarified that she wasn't angry that he was out too late but rather, she isn't a fan of the bikes. A week later, Meek and Uzi were spotted filming a music video.

Rather than wait for New Music Friday—which is shaping up to be a big one this week thanks to Drake and Certified Lover Boy—Meek decided to drop his Uzi collaboration right now. "Blue Notes 2," a follow-up to the 2016 track of the same name, arrives on the heels of "Sharing Locations," a track that was assisted by Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

Over the weekend, a fan tweeted Meek asking when they could expect his next project and he revealed that it would come in a "matter of days," so we'll keep you posted on that. In the meantime, stream Meek Mill's "Blue Notes 2" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My homie a opp now, so we on him

I was like sixteen with the MAC on me

Deep in the field like it's Pop Warner

Where did the shit scene n*ggas cracked on me

When it got real, tried to slide on him

I made some M's, split the guys on 'em