mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Drops "Blue Notes 2" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert

Erika Marie
September 01, 2021 00:38
905 Views
122
8
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Blue Notes 2
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track follows last week's release, "Sharing Locations" with Lil Durk and Lil Baby.


It looks like those street bike sessions weren't for nothing. In early July, City Girls star JT joked about being upset with boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert who opted to stay out all night riding around on street bikes with Meek Mill rather than come home. She later clarified that she wasn't angry that he was out too late but rather, she isn't a fan of the bikes. A week later, Meek and Uzi were spotted filming a music video.

Rather than wait for New Music Friday—which is shaping up to be a big one this week thanks to Drake and Certified Lover Boy—Meek decided to drop his Uzi collaboration right now. "Blue Notes 2," a follow-up to the 2016 track of the same name, arrives on the heels of "Sharing Locations," a track that was assisted by Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

Over the weekend, a fan tweeted Meek asking when they could expect his next project and he revealed that it would come in a "matter of days," so we'll keep you posted on that. In the meantime, stream Meek Mill's "Blue Notes 2" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My homie a opp now, so we on him
I was like sixteen with the MAC on me
Deep in the field like it's Pop Warner
Where did the shit scene n*ggas cracked on me
When it got real, tried to slide on him
I made some M's, split the guys on 'em

Meek Mill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  12  2
  8
  905
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Meek Mill Lil Uzi Vert
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Meek Mill Drops "Blue Notes 2" Ft. Lil Uzi Vert
122
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject