After declaring that Lil Uzi Vert would be "homeless" following his dirt bike excursion with Meek Mill, JT hopped on Instagram Live to explain herself. JT, Uzi, and Meek enjoyed their 4th of July holiday partying alongside a slew of celebrities in the Hamptons, but the latter two continued their celebrations with some late-night dirt biking. What was supposed to be time with the fellas wasn't accepted by Uzi's girlfriend JT, and she commented on social media posts saying she planned on locking him out.

The City Girls rapper later returned to Livestream where she showed several bouquets of flowers before explaining what made her upset.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"I don't want y'all to ever get it f*cked up like I'm insecure and all of that. I just personally don't like dirt bikes," said JT. She added that she doesn't care if her man is out until dawn because she knows "for a fact" that Uzi loves her, but it is just something about dirt bikes that rub her the wrong way.

"I'm overprotective, I don't like that. I don't want you riding no f*ckin' bikes with no helmet on," she said half-jokingly. "If you don't wanna listen, you know, you can sleep in the toolshed with the bikes at Meek Mill house or wherever he at." Swipe below to check out the evolution of this playful banter.