Lil Uzi Vert and JT stepped out together at the BET Awards this weekend for a glamorous night on the town and a few days later, they hit the streets to get their adrenaline pumping.

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi loves to get on his dirt bikes and four-wheelers to terrorize the street in the late hours of the night. Aside from Meek Mill, Uzi is probably the biggest adrenaline junkie in rap. We've seen videos of him doing wheelies all across the city and this week, he brought his girlfriend JT along for the ride.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sharing a video of them pulling off a wheelie on a four-wheeler with JT hanging on for her dear life, Uzi wrote, "OMG [laughing emojis] @thegirljt YOU SO SCARY MOMMY. I literally couldn’t BREATH [face-palm emoji] I love you so much crazy lady .... My Partner in crime."

In the video, JT screams when Uzi starts doing a wheelie as she holds him from behind. She commented on the post, writing, "Lmaoooooooooo why would you expose me pa? [laughing emojis] next time im gone be ready.....I love you more! You always put me in another world, never a dull moment."

Seeing JT on the back of Uzi's four-wheeler is nice, but she'll definitely need to get used to the ride before she gets back on.



Instagram