Michael Rubin invited some of the biggest names in Hollywood to his Hamptons mansion for a massive Fourth of July party. The guest list included rappers such as Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Bobby Shmurda, Quavo, and more.

"#BarelySurvived," Rubin captioned the batch of star-studded photos he posted to Instagram.

Sources tell PageSix that invitations to the "white party" came with custom white bottles of Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades champagne, and instructions that the party has an all-white dress code.

Other celebs to accept the invite included Yo Gotti, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, Bon Jovi, Lil Uzi Vert, JT of the City Girls, James Harden, and more.

Jay-Z has been vacationing in the Hamptons since last week, when he was spotted taking a stroll with Beyoncé and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The trio likely was discussing the news that Dorsey is currently in the process of purchasing a majority stake in Jay-Z’s music streaming platform, TIDAL, for $300 million.

In a video taken by JT from Rubin's party, Lil Uzi Vert can be seen giving his best attempt at break dancing. JT also tweeted that she ran into Beyonce at one point, who told her that she was beautiful.

Check out more pics from Rubin's event below.

