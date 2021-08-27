Meek Mill, Lil Durk, & Lil Baby Turn Up On "Sharing Locations"

Fans have been anticipating their trifecta collaboration for months, and after putting the finishing touches on what is poised to be a fan favorite, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby’s single "Sharing Locations" has arrived. On the track, we find Philly, ATL, and Chi-Town uniting as the rappers trade bars about their bank accounts and street reputations, and it is clear that they wanted to draft an anthem-like single for their peers in the trenches.

Meek teased the track over on his Instagram page with a clip of the visual that shows the three artists flippantly dishing out cash as they pose with their stacks in front of a private jet. Their crews also make appearances as they all give their "money ain't a thang" approach to living a life of luxury.

Stream “Sharing Locations” and let us know which artist you think came with the hardest bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, Rolls Royce swervin', famous b*tch curvin'

Seen you out in traffic, you was lookin' nervous

Ran it up on that shit and they thought it was on purpose

I know for a fact I'm blastin', man, I never get too worried

Hunnid racks and hunnids, they like curses, I been sellin' verses