mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill, Lil Durk, & Lil Baby Turn Up On "Sharing Locations"

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 00:28
1.1K Views
148
9
Meek MillMeek Mill
Meek Mill

Sharing Locations
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk & Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (16)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
8 MAKE IT STOP

Fans have been waiting for this track to drop for months and the trio wants to show them that it is worth the wait.


Fans have been anticipating their trifecta collaboration for months, and after putting the finishing touches on what is poised to be a fan favorite, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby’s single "Sharing Locations" has arrived. On the track, we find Philly, ATL, and Chi-Town uniting as the rappers trade bars about their bank accounts and street reputations, and it is clear that they wanted to draft an anthem-like single for their peers in the trenches.

Meek teased the track over on his Instagram page with a clip of the visual that shows the three artists flippantly dishing out cash as they pose with their stacks in front of a private jet. Their crews also make appearances as they all give their "money ain't a thang" approach to living a life of luxury.

Stream “Sharing Locations” and let us know which artist you think came with the hardest bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, Rolls Royce swervin', famous b*tch curvin'
Seen you out in traffic, you was lookin' nervous
Ran it up on that shit and they thought it was on purpose
I know for a fact I'm blastin', man, I never get too worried
Hunnid racks and hunnids, they like curses, I been sellin' verses

Meek Mill
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  14  8
  9
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Meek Mill Lil Durk Lil Baby
9 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Meek Mill, Lil Durk, & Lil Baby Turn Up On "Sharing Locations"
148
9
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject