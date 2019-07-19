Maxo Kream's "Brandon Banks" Features ScHoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, & A$AP Ferg

After sharing the tracklist for his album Brandon Banks last week, Houston spitter Maxo Kream has finally dropped off his anticipated album, a follow up to 2018's Punken. Kream's major label debut has a central theme, as the 29-year-old repeatedly makes reference to his father and what it was like living with a parental figure who was locked up. This isn't a new subject; Kream has often spoken about his dad, and this album's title, Brandon Banks, is reportedly the alias Kream's father used when he engaged in unlawful activities.

"This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad except he was a scammer and I was a trapper," Kream said. "Despite his flaws, he was a great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper, it just happened because of my circumstances. My relationship with my dad now is great—I used to be terrified of him growing up but now that’s my n*gga. We’re like yin and yang."

Brandon Banks features collaborations with Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, ScHoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg, and KCG Josh. What's your favorite track?

Tracklist

1. Meet Again

2. Bissonnet

3. Change

4. The Relays ft. Travis Scott

5. 8 Figures

6. She Live ft. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Dizzy Draco

8. 3AM ft. ScHoolboy Q

9. Spice Ln.

10. Murda Blocc ft. A$AP Ferg

11. Pray to the Dope

12. Brenda

13. Brothers ft. KCG Josh

14. Dairy Ashford Bastard

15. Still