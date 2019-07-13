When announced in an official capacity back in June, Maxo Kream's Brandon Banks project already boasted a guest list featuring the likes of Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Murda Beatz, ChaseTheMoney, and Mike Dean.

Maxo Kream chose to refrain from acting out compulsively, at the risk of "overexposing" his opus, and thereby limiting it to lukewarm reception on the Richter scale - come deadline day. Yet, with the album slated for next week (July 19), courtesy of Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records, Maxo Kream dropped the shy guy act once and for all, to reveal the album's full tracklist, as well as his touring agenda alongside Q Da Fool beginning in the month of October.

Brandon Banks

1. Meet Again

2. Bissonnet

3. Change

4. The Relays [ft. Travis Scott]

5. 8 Figures

6. She Live [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

7. Dizzy Draco

8. 3AM [ft. ScHoolboy Q]

9. Spice Ln.

10. Murda Blocc [ft. A$AP Ferg]

11. Pray to the Dope

12. Brenda

13. Brothers [ft. KCG Josh]

14. Dairy Ashford Bastard

Tickets for the accompanying Brandon Banks tour go on sale next Friday at 10 am. Maxo's first stop is scheduled for New Orleans at Parish At House Of Blues, his last in November at Lowbrow Palace, in his home state of Texas. Worth noting, A$AP Ferg's inclusion counts as a new revelation; the same can be said for KCG Josh on the penultimate track titled "Brothers." Are you stoked onBrandon Banks, comment below?