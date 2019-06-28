Maxo Kream has been championed by the underground for the past few years but he's making bigger moves these days. The release of Punken secured his space in the rap game, especially when it comes to Houston's hip-hop scene. He's getting ready for the release of his upcoming project, Brandon Banks which is set to serve as his first major label release. With the album dropping next month, he's announced some other news.

Maxo Kream took to Instagram to announce that he's penned a deal with Roc Nation. Although the details surrounding his signing is relatively unclear at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if he signed a management deal with Jay-Z's company. Earlier this year, Maxo Kream announced that he signed a deal with Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records for $1.5M.

The Houston rapper's upcoming project is set to drop on July 19th. In May, he dropped off two singles, "Still" and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted, "She Live." His forthcoming project is set to include appearances from Travis Scott, Murda Beatz, ChaseTheMoney, and Mike Dean. He shared a statement on Brandon Banks upon the album's announcement, speaking on his father's influence on the project.

"This album is me telling the story of how I’m just like my dad expect he was a scammer and I was a trapper. Despite his flaws, he was a great parent, always made sure the rent was paid, made sure I went to school, taught me right from wrong. I wasn’t raised to be a trapper, it just happened because of my circumstances. My relationship with my dad now is great - I used to be terrified of him growing up but now that’s my n****a. We’re like ying and yang."

Keep your eyes peeled for Brandon Banks.