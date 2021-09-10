Days after revealing that it would start charging PlayStation 5 owners $10 to upgrade their PS4 games, Sony held its annual PlayStation Showcase on Thursday, and with stunning new game footage and surprise announcements, the massive gaming company may have successfully won its consumers over again.

Throughout the showcase, Sony confirmed that several popular PlayStation games will be remastered for release on PS5, including Alan Wake Remastered, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Grand Theft Auto V, and Grand Theft Auto Online. According to Complex, Star Wars: KOTOR will be a PS5 exclusive, and while it doesn't have a release date yet, Alan Wake Remastered and Grand Theft Auto V will be available on October 5 and in March 2022, respectively.

In addition to the highly anticipated remasters, brand new games such as Forspoken and Gran Turismo 7 will also be releasing soon. According to Complex, Forspoken follows Frey, a young woman from New York City, who is thrust into a magical journey in which fantasies and nightmares become a reality, and it is set to release sometime in Spring 2022. GT7, the latest installment in the popular racing franchise, is set to release on March 4, 2022.

The big reveals of PlayStation Showcase 2021, however, were the long-awaited sequels to the insanely popular 2018 games God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, as well as a surprising new Marvel title. God of War: Ragnarok has been unfortunately pushed back to 2022, but the stunning first-look at the game will likely have gamers excited nevertheless.

The Marvel news definitely got fans on Twitter talking because in addition to the first full look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — which is set to feature both fan-favorite character Miles Morales as well as iconic Spider-Man supervillain Venom — fans were also treated to a surprise teaser for Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games will be overseeing both highly anticipated games, and while Marvel's Wolverine is only revealed to be in development, fans can expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to swing into stores in 2023.

Which upcoming PS5 game are you excited for the most?

[via]