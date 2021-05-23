Paul George's Nike line has consistently been praised by fans over the last few years and in 2021, he has officially introduced the Nike PG 5. To help promote the launch of this shoe, Nike has teamed up with Sony again for a brand new PlayStation collaboration that will help pay homage to the brand new PS5. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the white colorway of this new PS5 collaboration and this weekend, a blue and black offering was revealed online.

In the official images below, you can see that the upper of the shoe is mostly covered in blue and black materials that stay true to the vibe of the PlayStation 5. Paul George and PlayStation logos are found on the tongue and insole as well, which helps bring the motif together. These elements work extremely well together and when compared to the white model, these kicks are a lot flashier.

With the white colorway dropping in June, we have yet to receive information about the release date for this latest colorway. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike