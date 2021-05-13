The PlayStation 5 is easily one of the most sought-after pieces of technology in recent memory, to the point where there are many who still have yet to secure a console months after the big release. The perceived supply issues haven't done anything to halt the PS5's momentum, however, as a recent report from late April claims that Sony has already sold 7.8 million consoles. And with such a sturdy baseline of consumers eager for more, Sony has deemed it time to let the fun begin with an anticipated new development.

Sony confirms that two new DualSense controller color options, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, will be arriving in June, with release dates varying by region. Drawing inspiration from stargazing and the universe at large, the two new controllers are currently available for pre-order in the United States with a listed launch date of June 11th. As far as price, Cosmic Red is listed at $74.99, while Midnight Black is a little less at $69.99.

While it's unclear as to whether we'll ever see different color PS5s, designer Leo Cardoso spoke about how these new color options were inspired by the console's design. We designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs," he states, opening the door for further intergalactic options.

Given how excited gamers have been about new DualSense colorways, don't be surprised to see these new variants selling out quite quickly once they hit the market. It also goes without saying that Sony will continue to release new color options throughout the year, following in the footsteps of the PS4. Check out the upcoming Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers now, and sound off if you plan on copping one when they're released.