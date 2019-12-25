Martin Scorsese's disdain for Marvel movies was one of the biggest news stories to come out of Hollywood in 2019. After he claimed in an interview with Empire that those movies don't constitute true "cinema", many participants and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe responded. Viola Davis and Natalie Portman both provided arguments as to why Scorsese was mistaken. However, despite how all the boat-rocking, Scorsese continued to double-down on his comment.

His daughter and actress, Francesca Scorsese, decide to troll him for his hardheadedness this holiday season. She shared an Instagram story that showed all her father's gifts wrapped in Marvel-themed paper. While she only posted a picture of the packaging, we hope to get a video later of her father's reaction to seeing little Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and The Hulk on his presents. Along with these presents, Martin may get a conniption fit for Christmas.

While Scorsese isn't a fan of the MCU, he's not entirely opposed to the world of superheroes and super-villains in general. He revealed that he considered directing Joker for four years before ultimately turning it down. Instead, he chose to dedicate his time to working on his now Golden Globe-nominated film, The Irishmen.