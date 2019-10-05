He's one of the most revered cinematographers in the history of film, so when Gangs of New York director Martin Scorsese sat down to talk about movies, the world stops to listen. However, Scorsese's recent interview with Empire magazine turned the entertainment world on its head when the 76-year-old filmmaker shared that he doesn't consider Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies to be cinema.

"I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema," Scorsese said. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Industry professionals weren't pleased with The Wolf of Wall Street director's remarks, and they took to social media to share their offense. Responses from others were a mixed bag, with a few people even sharing that they agreed with Scorsese's assessment that Marvel films are simply emotionally stifled storylines conveyed in movie form. Check out a few reactions below.