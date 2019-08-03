There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Martin Scorsese stands among the greatest American filmmakers of all time. With a catalog including The Departed, Casino, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Gangs Of New York, and many more, Scorsese has earned the trust of both his viewers and his actors alike. Now, with his upcoming Netflix film The Irishman set to arrive in the imminent future, the first look at the upcoming picture has worked wonders in setting the stage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For one, we get a deeper look at the union of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, three of the game's hardened OGs. Seeing these three men link up in the same movie is enough to capture attention, even if the plot proves lackluster. Luckily, it would appear that the film is in no such danger. Once again, Scorsese has come through with another period piece, this time focusing on a Post-War America. Based on the novel "I Heard You Paint Houses," the flick is also set to star Jesse Plemons, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, and possibly even a cameo from Bronsolinio himself.

Check out the trailer now, and sound off below. You excited for this?