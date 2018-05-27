superhero films
- Pop Culture50 Cent Steps Into The DC Comics Universe As A Producer On Live-Action "Xerø" FilmIf anyone is gonna make money moves, it's Fif.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Momoa Shows Off “Aquaman 2” Costume: “New Suit, More Action”Jason Momoa gave fans the first look at his sleek new costume via Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesMartin Scorsese Considered Directing "Joker" For 4 Years But Ultimately "Didn't Have Time"Martin Scorsese's influence was evident in "Joker" but the influential director couldn't commit to the film.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureConvicted Pedophile Will Earn Big Royalties From ''Joker'' MovieAmong other controversies, the convicted pedophile, Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd is set to earn big royalties from the ''Joker'' movie.By Sandra E
- MoviesMartin Scorcese Catches Heat After Saying Marvel Superhero Movies Aren't CinemaThe "Goodfellas" filmmaker isn't a fan.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Aquaman" Sequel Offically UnderwayThe sequel to DC Studios' billion-dollar success has been confirmed.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Deleted Scene Shows Star-Lord & Drax Argument Over GamoraThis deleted scene helps piece together one major plot hole. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesConan O'Brien's "Batman" Comic-Con Sketch Is Hilarious Vision Of DC Vs. MarvelConan O'Brien envisions Marvel vs. DC as a high school cafeteria feud.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Incredibles 2" Projected To Be First Animated Film To Cross $500 Million Domestically"Incredibles 2" continues to soar. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Ant-Man And The Wasp" Is A Fun Summer Flick With A Focus On FamilyMarvel strikes gold with this "Ant-Man" sequel.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Doctor Strange 2" Confirmed By Kevin FeigeStephen Strange will return. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTom Holland Takes Shots At Anthony Mackie For Not Seeing "Spider-Man Homecoming"Holland's got jokes.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Ant-Man And The Wasp" Character Posters Give Best Look At New CostumesJanet Van Dyne’s costume gets a first look.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Reshoots Will Be Taking Place This SummerWill time travel be a main factor in "Avengers 4?"By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Ant-Man And The Wasp" Teaser Trailer Focuses On Michael Peña's Comedic ReliefMichael Peña's is an unlikely sidekick. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Homecoming" Sequel Plot Leaks Online & Reveals "Avengers 4" DeathPeter Parker is back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLetitia Wright Is "Honored" To Be A Disney Princess & Is Ready To Become Black PantherIn the comics, Shuri takes up the Black Panther mantle. By Karlton Jahmal
- News"Deadpool 2" Director's Cut Blu-Ray Will Feature More Domino ScenesAll the deleted scenes you can ask for. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Defend Star-Lord's Horrible Decision Making SkillsThe entire movie could've ended early if not for Star-Lord.By Karlton Jahmal