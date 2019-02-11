cinema
- MusicUsher Wants To Work With Martin ScorseseThe performer has an unexpected dream collaboration.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesMartin Scorsese's Daughter Teases Him With Marvel-Themed Wrapping PaperWell played, Francesca. By Noah C
- TVNetflix Finalizes Lease On Its First Theatre: New York's Iconic Single-Screen CinemaNetflix has acquired its first theatre in New York. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Frozen II" Makes History At The Box Office In Debut Weekend"Frozen II" shatters the box office.By Milca P.
- MoviesPaul McCartney Secretly Watched "Yesterday" At A Theater In The HamptonsMcCartney and his wife giggled in the back of the theater the whole time.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Writers Break Silence On Scorsese's Marvel CommentsScorsese and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have varying opinions on what "cinema" is.By Aron A.
- MoviesNatalie Portman Weighs In On Martin Scorcese's Claim That Marvel Movies Aren't CinemaAnd the debate continues... By Noah C
- RandomMoviePass Shutting Down Subscription ServiceMoviePass is closing down shop.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Gets Excellent Critical Reviews"Spider-Man: Far From Home" was well received by critics. By Aida C.
- MoviesMarsai Martin's "Little" Hits No. 2 At Box Office With $15M Opening WeekendA little dose of Black Girl Magic.By Milca P.
- MoviesDora The Explorer Heads to High School In New Live Action TrailerThe live action wave continues.By Milca P.
- MusicJennifer Hudson To Portray Aretha Franklin In 2020 BiopicJ-Hud will portray the Queen of Soul on the big screen.By Milca P.
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate Challenges "Leaving Neverland" With Concert FilmsThe Jackson estate is striking back.By Milca P.
- Movies"Green Book" Experiences Huge Post-Oscar Win SurgeIt's the biggest boost in nearly a decade.By Milca P.
- LifeSpike Lee Wins First Non-Honorary Oscar For "BlacKkKlansman"Spike gets his recognition.By Milca P.
- Movies"Aquaman" Becomes Highest-Earning International Solo Superhero Film"Aquaman" defeats "Iron Man 3."By Milca P.
- LifeOscars 2019: Full List Of WinnersAll the winners from the 91st annual Academy Awards.By Milca P.
- MusicBig Boi To Portray Berry Gordy In Upcoming Bobby DeBarge BiopicBig Boi will once more take to our television screens.By Milca P.
- SocietyBoots Riley Says Spike Lee Confronted Him Over “BlacKkKlansman” CritiqueBoots alleges that Spike yelled at him due to his criticism.By Milca P.
- SocietyDisney Shares Trailer For Live-Action "Aladdin" Remake Featuring Will Smith's Genie"Aladdin" is almost here.By Milca P.