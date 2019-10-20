Martin Scorcese spurred a great debate regarding whether Marvel movies constitute true cinema after he claimed that they do not. When asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview with Empire magazine, the renowned filmmaker said, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Marvel has been responsible for many of the highest grossing films in recent years, so this comment coming from one of the most influential voices in the industry really rocked the boat. James Gunn - who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films - expressed strong disapproval of Scorcese's statement. Francis Ford Coppolla - who directed the Godfather trilogy - came to Scorcese's defence and took his argument a step further by deeming Marvel films "despicable." Samuel L. Jackson assumed a rather neutral stance, claiming everyone has a right to their own tastes and opinions.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While Scorcese's comment was made public weeks ago, the responses continue to roll in and Scorcese continues to stand by what he said. Natalie Portman - who recently revealed that she will be returning in the upcoming Thor films as Lady Thor - is the latest star to give her two cents on the matter. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Portman said, “I think there’s room for all types of cinema… There’s not one way to make art. I think that Marvel films are so popular because they’re really entertaining and people desire entertainment when they have their special time after work, after dealing with their hardships in real life.”