Blink-182's Mark Hoppus shared an uplifting message with fans on Instagram, on Thanksgiving, reflecting on his cancer battle and what he is grateful for this holiday season. Hoppus revealed that he was "cancer-free" back in September after undergoing chemotherapy.

"I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am," Hoppus shared in the post.

He added: "I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving."



The talented singer and bassist announced the diagnosis of stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June. Since publicizing his battle, he's kept fans in the loop through consistent updates on social media.

As for whether Hoppus and Blink-182 will continue making music, he recently told GQ that he's "open to anything." Drummer Travis Barker, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, has been making music with Machine Gun Kelly as of late.

