Machine Gun Kelly Shaves His Head For "Papercuts" Visual With Travis Barker

Kanye West has been rolling out Donda with ongoing listening sessions and delayed release dates while Drake is preparing for the arrival of Certified Lover Boy with promises that the album will make its way to streaming services before summer's end. However, Machine Gun Kelly is carving the path for his forthcoming project Born With Horns with a few tattoos that he recently shared on social media.

The rapper-turned-rocker has been jet-setting with his movie star girlfriend Megan Fox as the pair show off their affections on red carpets from coast to coast, and at the turn of Thursday (August 12) morning, MGK returned with the first single from his upcoming album titled "Papercuts." The track is a collaboration with his famous friend Travis Barker, and it comes as no surprise to see these two together considering MGK and Fox have been photographed for months double-dating with the Blink-182 icon and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.



YouTube

MGK is also sporting a new look these days as he has shaved all of his hair off, displaying a tattoo on the top of his dome. The "Papercuts" visual shows MGK giving his best emo-phase energy as he traverses Hollywood's most famous streets including Sunset, Santa Monica, and Hollywood boulevards. It may be a far cry from the tracks he was dishing out while dissing Eminem, but MGK has spoken openly about returning to his rock roots.

Check out the video for "Papercuts" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Sleepin' in, faked sick

Smoked a blunt, had a kid

Don't belong, I'm a punk

Hello world, you f*ckin' suck