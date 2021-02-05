The disgusting allegations against Marilyn Manson continue to intensify after Pheobe Bridgers claimed that, as a teenager, she was invited into the rock star's house where he showed her and her friends his "rape room".

Taking to Twitter, Pheobe Bridgers said, "I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."

She clarifies that everybody in Manson's circle knew about the room, writing, "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f*cking pathetic."

Marilyn Manson was dropped from his record label after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse, including Evan Rachel Wood and Jenna Jameson. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was called out by Wood, who said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jenna Jameson also claimed that the artist fantasized about burning her alive, while his excerpts from his autobiography resurfaced where he admitted to making threats about rape and murder.

We will keep you posted on any developments regarding the allegations made against Marilyn Manson.