The Marilyn Manson saga continues as another woman has also decided to come forward and expose the shock rocker with new abuse allegations. Yesterday, Evan Rachel Wood publicly named her abuser after years of keeping that element of her trauma private, and she alleged that the person who abused her was her ex-fiancé, Marilyn Manson.

Other women then publicly accused Marilyn Manson of similar abusive treatment, which resulted in Manson quickly being dropped by his record label Loma Vista and removed from the horror-anthology series Creepshow. Manson responded to the allegations by maintaining his innocence in an Instagram post, seen below.

Now, Jenna Jameson has revealed allegations of her own. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, the former pornstar doesn’t formally accuse Manson of abuse, but she does share her own sexual experiences with the denounced rockstar from when they dated for a short period in 1997.

“We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive,” Jameson says. “Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like … goodbye, Brian.”

Jameson also revealed that Manson would allegedly leave bruises from biting her during sex, which she claims was “disconcerting.” Ultimately, she summed up her thoughts on Manson by saying, “He is a lot. To say the least.”

As more people come forward with accusations, it doesn't look like Manson's allegations are going away any time soon, so stay tuned for updates.

