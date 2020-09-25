mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg & Marilyn Manson Get Strange On "Marilyn Manson"

Mitch Findlay
September 25, 2020 10:46
A$AP Ferg kicks off his "Floor Seats 2" project with a strange and original duet with Marilyn Manson, appropriately titled "Marilyn Manson."


Marilyn Manson isn't exactly a stranger to hip-hop, having previously joined forces with DMX on the spooky "Damien" sequel "The Omen," as well as making an appearance in Eminem's "The Way I Am" video. Not to mention the fact that he has become somewhat of an icon to modern rap rockstars like Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, who have previously cited Manson as an influence. Now, A$AP Ferg has connected with Marilyn Manson to kick off his new Floor Seats 2 album with an eerie banger appropriately titled "Marilyn Manson." 

Over a dark, distorted instrumental from Honorable C Note, Ferg establishes he's as crazy as his collaborator with a braggadocious hook. In fact, the "crazy like Marilyn Manson" becomes a recurring refrain, the basis on which each rhyme scheme is built. All the while, Manson enhances the deranged vibe with some unrestrained ad-libs, sounding like a literal man possessed. Overall, the track is another hard-hitting banger by Ferg, made all the more original thanks to the darker aesthetic and Manson's unnerving presence. Check this one out now, and sound off -- do you think this has the potential to explode?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Eyein' the property, two million
I fuck your bitch in the pool where I stay
Rarri goin' fast, switchin' the lanes
Victoria model gonna swallow today
I'm with a mulatto and she got the cake
We pop a couple bottles, she gotta mace

