Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been at the center of controversy once again after his former fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood, came forward with allegations of abuse during their on-again-off-again relationship. The pair went public with their romance in 2007, but by 2010, they'd decided to split for good. In a recent social media post, Wood stated that Manson "groomed" and "abused" her.



Scott Wintrow / Stringer / Getty Images

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the 33-year-old actress wrote "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."

Soon, three other women reportedly came forward to allege abuse at the hands of Manson and it didn't take long for his label, Loma Vista, to drop him from their roster. "Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," they said in a statement. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Manson has broken his silence about the allegations via a statement he released to his Instagram page. “Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Additionally, due to the accusations, Manson will no longer appear in the horror-anthology series Creepshow.

