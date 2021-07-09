Mariah The Scientist Transcends On Sophomore Album "Ry Ry Guy"

Atlanta singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist has returned more introspective and experimental as ever with her new album Ry Ry World. The 23-year-old anesthesiologist-turned-R&B singer manifests herself into the vision of who she wants to be with her sophomore album, showcasing her versatility as she strays further from the theme and sounds of her first album. Mariah's certainly evolved with Ry Ry World, trading in emotional ballads and dark writing with trap-inspired bangers and sensual R&B jams. With the help of Young Thug and Lil Baby, this song is certain to prove more commercially successful than her previous release and give her the spotlight she always knew she deserved.

"When combined with the unvarnished quality of Mariah’s voice, the cumulative effect is mesmerizing,” Pitchfork wrote about Mariah's major label debut, Master, in 2019-- something that she's perfected on her new release. Her vocal chops often resemble the airiness of an Ariana Grande, though with the power of her contemporary Summer Walker.

Ry Ry World truly has something to offer everyone- alternating tack by track between slow songs and faster trap sounds. Going seamlessly from impressive singing performances to charismatic melodic rap verses, she never fails to adjust to the vibe of an instrumental and propel it forward. Even more impressive is her ability to shape features from some of rap's leading men to fit her song. Looking for the rare R&B feature from Lil Baby, look no further than Mariah's track "Always and Forever." Same goes for Young Thug on Ry Ry World's "Walked In".

Ry Ry World is sure to stun audiences and propel Mariah the Scientist to the top. Check it out.

Tracklist

1. Impalas & Air Force 1s

2. Aura

3. Walked In feat. Young Thug

4. RIP

5. 2 You Brain Maybe

6. Always n Forever feat. Lil Baby

7. All For Me

8. Revenge