For those that have reached a certain level of superstardom, they will tell you that although celebrity life may look amazing, it is not always the easiest to navigate. The world has been enthralled with Britney Spears's conservatorship legal chaos for years and finally, the Popstar was able to shed herself of its restrictions. Spears is now in full control of her life and finances, but prior to the ruling, she was flooded with commentary from her fellow stars.

Peers like Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, and Iggy Azalea have all spoken out in support of Spears, but Mariah Carey revealed she made contact with the singer. In an interview with NME, Carey was asked if she felt an "affinity" to Spears because they both have faced obstacles in the industry.

“I’m not sure it’s an affinity,” she answered. “I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’ I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is."

"You’ve got to be a giving person," she added. "It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.” Meanwhile, Spears and Sam Asghari are rumored to be planning their wedding.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

