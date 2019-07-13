On Friday, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to try his look at attempting to get Mariah Carey's attention, for a possible remix of his chart topping song, “Old Town Road.” The 20 year old let it be known that he was more than down for a collaboration, saying “Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in.”

Billy Ray Cyrus himself only hopped on the viral track once it had actually been removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart because it apparently didn’t “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” After the controversial decision, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share a video of himself listening to “Old Town Road”, writing, “twitter please help me get billy ray cyrus on this.” Cyrus took to welcoming Lil Nas to the "outlaw club," as he recalled an incident whereby he himself got "thrown off the charts" for doing something different, and well, the rest is history.

Mariah Carey quickly responded to the Tweet, seemingly hinting that she’d actually be down to collaborate, Carey replied with a cryptic photograph of herself wearing a cowboy hat with the caption “One Sweet Town Road!” If this collab actually happens, it would be yet another remix of OTR to add to the roster, with Ll Nas X having just yesterday released anotha one with Young Thug and Mason “Yodeling Kid” Ramsey. Are y'all thinking it's gonna be fire or nah?