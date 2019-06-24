After twelve consecutive weeks, “Old Town Road” is now officially tied for the longest-running Hot 100 number one hip-hop song of all time. Sitting alongside it are Eminem's "Lose Yourself," Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again.” To reach the longest running song of all time regardless of genre, Lil Nas X will have to hold the top spot for four more weeks. Currently "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men hold the record at sixteen weeks.

Some fans seem intent on slowing down Lil Nas X after finding Islamaphobic tweets from what many believe is his old profile. The tweets resulted in #LilNasXIsOverParty trending on twitter yesterday. Lil Nas X responded on social media with the following tweet.

Regardless, last night, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus capitalized on the song's popularity by performing the track at the BET Awards. The performance was a surprise for many who thought they’d never see Billy Ray Cyrus perform a country song at the event. You can stream Lil Nas X’s new EP, 7 EP now. The EP features a song, “Panini" that supposedly interpolates the melody from Nirvana’s classic song, “In Bloom.”