Lil Nas X Drops Another "Old Town Road" Remix, This Time With Young Thug & Mason Ramsey

"Old Town Road" is has been breaking records left and right, and it seems as if it's reaching for the "Most Remixed Track In 2019" title. After Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on Lil Nas X's original track, the single became an international phenomenon. For the 14th straight week, the country-rap tune has dominated the charts, and for Lil Nas X's first single, that's not a bad look.

On Thursday, the 7 artist delivered yet another version to his hit single, this time adding on the stylings of Young Thug and "Walmart yodeling boy" Mason Ramsey. "Old Town Road" is given yet another family-friendly remix, but you won't catch young Ramsey showing off his yodeling skills here. Instead, he solidifies himself as a country-rapper as he partners up with Thugger, Lil Nas X, and Billy Ray Cyrus to spit bars about bothering a herd of cows as he rolls around on his Razor scooter. It looks as if the "Old Town Road" train won't be slowing down anytime soon because this remix may have breathed new life into the chart-topping track.

Quotable Lyrics

Hop up in my Razor

Got a thousand acres

Ride up on the cows with it

Pray that it don't phase her