Did you really think that Lil Nas X was done milking "Old Town Road?" The 20-year-old artist struck the jackpot with his country-inspired song this winter and since it was controversially removed from the country Billboard charts, people have been riding for Nas X hard. The rapper released his debut project a few weeks ago and songs like "Panini" and "Rodeo" have been gaining traction. LNX even landed himself on the rock charts with two different singles. He's not finished with "Old Town Road" though. The song has been at the top of the Hot 100 for fourteen weeks, breaking all kinds of records and expectations. He might be extending its reign at the top of the listing though because today, he teased the cover art for another new remix of the hit.

Featuring four horses on the cover this time around, Lil Nas X appears to be hinting that he's got a new version of the track arriving imminently with three new faces. Lil Nas X has always been the brown horse and when Billy Ray Cyrus was added to the song, he was the black horse on the cover. Now, we've curiously got a white pony leading the pack and a green slime-coloured beast powering through. We've seen Young Thug in the studio recording a verse for the remix; could it finally be arriving? Many believe that he could be the green horse but the identity of the pony is unknown. Perhaps either Noah or Miley Cyrus is hopping on?

Look out for another remix of "Old Town Road" to hit streaming soon. That appears to be what Lil Nas X is leading us toward.