It's going to be hard for Lil Nas X to top the success of "Old Town Road." The song's become the biggest record of the year, and at this point, is inching towards being the biggest song of the millennium so far. Billboard's initial decision to nix the song from the Country charts helped create a larger buzz for the song which helped it soar to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It's been an inescapable song ever since and now, it continues its stretch at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for yet another week.





Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has now spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 straight. The single earned its 14th week this week which now ties it with Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" with Bruno Mars and "I Got A Feeling" by the Black Eyed Peas for longest consecutive streak at #1 in the past 10 years. If the song manages to land two more weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, "Old Town Road" will tie Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" ft. Justin Bieber for longest-leading #1 record on the Hot 100's history.

Lil Nas X recently released his 7 EP which included his hit single with Billy Ray Cyrus as well as "Rodeo" with Cardi B. Cardi recently bought out Lil Nas X during her set at Wireless Festival in the U.K.

