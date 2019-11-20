John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, as well as DRAM, have already dropped off some new holiday music but their offerings haven't come close to the ruler of Christmas music, Mariah Carey. According to Forbes, Mariah's Christmas songs are dominating six of Billboard's holiday charts already.



According to the publication, Mariah is sitting at #1 on Holiday Streaming Songs, Holiday Airplay, Holiday Digital Song Sales, Top Holiday Albums, Holiday 100 and the Holiday Album Sales charts. Each of these charts only comes to life around the holiday season and Mariah's single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” still proves to be a crowd favorite.

"I really started with thinking, 'What are all the things I think about at Christmas?' Lights, presents, stockings, fireplaces," Mariah previously explained about her beloved track.

"I've always loved Christmas so much my entire life, but I grew up not having a lot of money and not being able to experience it like the other kids did," she added. "I wanted Christmas to be perfect, but for a lot of different reasons, it didn't always end up working out well, coming from such a dysfunctional family. So I think when I wrote it, I just put every ounce of longing for that perfect moment in it."